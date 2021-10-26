Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Lawmaker says Fla. surgeon general refused to wear mask in her office
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

Latest News

The leaders of a Senate panel called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Senator: YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat offering only small changes
Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.
Lost hiker ignores rescue calls because they ‘didn’t recognize the number’
High winds blew over four semitrucks in Utah on Monday morning.
Strong winds topple semitrucks on Utah highway
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; Biden plan in flux
WWSB Generic Stock 13
AG Moody announces arrest of caregiver for alleged elderly abuse