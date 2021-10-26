Delray Beach organization helps keep beaches, community clean

A non-profit organization in Delray Beach is helping keep our planet debris-free and finding a way to help those who need extra money or food.

The Fazzino brothers and three other men cleaned up a corner in Boynton Beach on Tuesday.

Beach Keepers is a non-profit aimed at keeping our planet beautiful and clean. Paul and Andrea said they found a way to give back while picking up the trash.

Johnny is one of the thousand people who has joined Beach Keepers during their high-risk program, which helps people who are homeless or people who might need extra food, clothes, or a $35 gift card.

"We have given out in this one particular program, right at about $35,000 plus," Paul said.

He added they want to make sure people on the streets or in poverty can get help from them.

"They are living human being who is very valuable to other people," Paul said.

Johnny said he has been working with the Beach Keepers for about a year and said the brothers are amazing

"They don't as questions. They just say, hey you want to come along, and give you a little money," Johnny said.

The three out here helping said it also feels good doing something that helps.

The duo said they are usually in Delray Beach, typically out every day picking up trash, but noticed the lot in Boynton Beach.

Beach Keepers just partnered with the Delray Beach DDA to help keep funding their efforts. They also accept donations, which you can learn more about by clicking here.

