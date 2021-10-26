FDA panel expected to approve COVID-19 vaccine for children

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLX) - The FDA advisory is meeting today to discuss emergency approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

With millions of doses ready to ship, Pfizer said Monday its formula is more than 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in that group.

Should the FDA recommend authorization, the final step would be a CDC advisory group vote November 3.

If approved, nearly 30 million children could be eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.

Nearly 118,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 this past week alone, according to a new report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Meanwhile, Moderna just announced its vaccine for children triggers a “robust” immune response with mostly mild to moderate side effects.

Nearly 6.3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

