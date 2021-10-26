Advertisement

Florida ports limited in helping backed-up supply chains

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sherry Ford says when she's out shopping It's no longer business as usual as she's seeing more shortages.

"I went to Walmart a couple of days ago there was a lot of stuff missing. Even like vegetables were just low you didn't see everything you wanted," she said.

Ford says she's surprised by the ongoing backlog as companies strategize to meet customers' demands.

"I knew why it was occurring in 2020, I knew why it was occurring earlier this year but I'm surprised that in October heading into November 2021 that we're still seeing the shortages that we're seeing," she said.

Ford's not alone.

"I guess I'm a little concerned," Tom Carroll said.

It's a concern that may not be resolved for some time. Experts say shipping backups at major U.S. ports could linger well into 2022.

40% of U.S. imports come through the California ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

The back-ups are now so severe that the ports are now open 24/7 looking to reduce the bottleneck.

An issue that also has the attention of Governor Ron DeSantis.

"You see all those ships off the west and east coasts of the United States that are backlogged. We have the capacity to alleviate those backlogs. People can reroute ships to Florida," he said.

But there could be limits to that help. Locally we checked with the Port of Palm Beach but they are limited on the size of the ships. In an email, they shared the following, saying in part: large container ships "wouldn’t be able to get through the channel, so there is no way for those ships to divert to Port of Palm Beach."

Ford says she's staying positive.

"I have the means to shop at a couple of different stores," she said.

Experts say shoppers could end up feeling the pinch this holiday season if fewer items lead to fewer store discounts.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Lawmaker says Fla. surgeon general refused to wear mask in her office
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Latest News

Boil water notice for areas around Midway Road in Fort Pierce
Port St. Lucie city leaders want to help small businesses affected by the pandemic
2 dead when truck crashes into Palm Beach County canal
1 arrested, 1 sought in violent armed home robbery in Boynton Beach