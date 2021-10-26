Group continues efforts to save Palm Beach Raceway

The group that wants to save the Palm Beach International Raceway said they are not giving up despite an announced sale of the property.

RELATED: Pitbull voices support to save Palm Beach International Raceway

There is a deal in the works to turn this old raceway into a warehouse-type facility, but the group that hopes to save it said they're still trying.

Formula Race Promotions had launched a public campaign to buy the property and turn it into a racing tourist attraction.

Representatives from the group were in town Tuesday because they say there is still interest in their proposal and how it might attract tourists to Palm Beach County.

"It's really not so much a new strategy, but the tourism and development council asked us to come in and speak about the impact of our vision of the track, what we wanted to do and they're very delighted to hear about expansion possibilities and what it means to the local economy down here," said Al Guibord with Formula Race Promotions

Former Formula One race car driver Danny Sullivan is among those trying to save the track.

"The biggest thing, we understand, is this is not over. This is a long process," Sullivan said.

Guibord said his idea still has the interest of the Palm Beach County Tourism Development Board.

"We're going to come down in December, and they'd like us to do a formal presentation to the board and explain our vision for the area and what really the impact on a tourism perspective," Guibord said.

It's not clear if this will have any impact on the sale to the other buyer in the private sale, but it does seem to indicate there is interest still in finding some way to keep the raceway.

Scripps Only Content 2021