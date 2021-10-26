Salon tattoos eyebrows for breast cancer survivors

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and those diagnosed with the disease face challenges with reactions to the treatments.

Some breast cancer patients lose their hair and even their eyebrows due to chemotherapy treatments.

This month, a Palm Beach County salon is tattooing eyebrows for a few breast cancer survivors.

Kathleen Whatmough was diagnosed last year with stage two breast cancer when she was 31 years old.

"I had to get chemo then I got surgery and reconstruction," Whatmough.

Celebrity Lashes and Makeup is performing eyebrow tattoo sessions for selected breast cancer survivors during the month of October.

She said her hair started to fall out and so did her eyebrows.

"I was more upset about losing my eyebrows and my eyelashes than I was my hair," Whatmough said. "It makes you look completely different. It makes you look sick."

But that's now changing.

She is getting a self-esteem boost after she was nominated to win an eyebrow tattoo session at Celebrity Lashes and Makeup in Greenacres.

"This month, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, we wanted to help support our local community of brave women that have been through breast cancer," said Shelly Nunez, the owner of Celebrity Lashes and Makeup. "In doing so, we wanted to help them by giving them eyebrow tattoos."

It's a special gift to help women feel like their normal selves.

"You are regaining confidence, and that's what a lot of these women have lost, a lot of their confidence in their beauty," Nunez said. "I believe that we are not on this Earth for ourselves, but on this Earth for others."

"I'm really, really grateful, and it's like having to go through so much and nice to have something nice to happen," Whatmough said.

Nunez said the tattoos, which are symmetrical, thick eyebrows, last for a year or two years.

This month, the salon is offering this service to a few more breast cancer survivors like Whatmough.

