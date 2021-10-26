Status hearing set for Parkland school shooter

A status hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The hearing comes nearly a week after he pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others in the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

By pleading guilty, Cruz must now await his fate as a jury will be asked to decide whether he should be executed for his crimes or sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorneys have filed a series of motions to suppress evidence in the upcoming penalty phase, including personal items found in a Pompano Beach home, among them an assault rifle purchased by Cruz.

