Advertisement

Status hearing set for Parkland school shooter

Defense attorney Melisa McNeill is shown with her client, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Defense attorney Melisa McNeill is shown with her client, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz, during his guilty plea on all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A status hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The hearing comes nearly a week after he pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people and attempting to kill 17 others in the Valentine's Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

By pleading guilty, Cruz must now await his fate as a jury will be asked to decide whether he should be executed for his crimes or sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Defense attorneys have filed a series of motions to suppress evidence in the upcoming penalty phase, including personal items found in a Pompano Beach home, among them an assault rifle purchased by Cruz.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Lawmaker says Fla. surgeon general refused to wear mask in her office
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

Latest News

Police: 3 South Florida teens killed student with knife, sword
The World Series gets underway today between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, and it has...
Ballpark of the Palm Beaches hoping for another win in World Series
Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrates their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6...
Braves vs. Astros in 2021 World Series
Boil water notice for areas around Midway Road in Fort Pierce