West Palm Beach man claims $2 million jackpot

A 69-year-old West Palm Beach resident recently claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Officials said Edward Kramer claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on Oct. 8.

Kramer purchased his jackpot-winning ticket at a Publix grocery store located at 2895 North Military Trail near West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The overall odds of winning the Jackpot Triple Play per ticket are one in 15.24. The odds of winning the jackpot per ticket are one in 3,122,273.33.

