Advertisement

West Palm Beach man claims $2 million jackpot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 69-year-old West Palm Beach resident recently claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Officials said Edward Kramer claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on Oct. 8.

MORE: Florida man finds $1M Powerball ticket while cleaning home

Kramer purchased his jackpot-winning ticket at a Publix grocery store located at 2895 North Military Trail near West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

MORE: Wellington man wins $1.75M playing Florida Lottery

The overall odds of winning the Jackpot Triple Play per ticket are one in 15.24. The odds of winning the jackpot per ticket are one in 3,122,273.33.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
Lawmaker says Fla. surgeon general refused to wear mask in her office

Latest News

Fla. surgeon general says he'd 'never knowingly be disrespectful' to Polsky
Delray Beach organization helps keep beaches, community clean
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children is being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration.
FDA panel expected to approve COVID-19 vaccine for children
Thirty million children nationwide would become eligible for the vaccine.
FDA panel expected to approve COVID-19 vaccine for children