2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Two young boys drowned Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the drowning occurred just after 1:15 p.m. at a home located along Northeast Third Street.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the children wandered from a house and were later found in a pool.

Officials said the boys were transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The ages of the children have not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

