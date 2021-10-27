2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Two young boys drowned Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the drowning occurred just after 1:15 p.m. at a home located along Northeast Third Street.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the children wandered from a house and were later found in a pool.
Officials said the boys were transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
The ages of the children have not been released.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2021