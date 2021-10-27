Arrest made after threat against Jupiter Community High School

An arrest has been made in connection with an unsubstantiated threat made against Jupiter Community High School, according to the school district.

Palm Beach County school police and Jupiter police investigated the threat posted on social media Tuesday.

School Principal Colleen Iannitti sent out a message to parents earlier Tuesday stating that, while there was still no evidence that the threat was sustainable, Jupiter High School would have an increased police presence Wednesday as a way to ease concerns and maintain security.

Iannitti asked parents to share the information with students and advise them not to spread rumors but share concerns about any suspicious activity with a trusted adult or one of the district's tip reporting apps.

"These threats are no joke and they are taken seriously," a school district spokeswoman said after the arrest.

The arrest was made not long after the principal's message was sent out to parents.

"This latest post seems to align with a recent, disturbing trend of social media posts threatening schools throughout the nation, state and our community," the principal said.

No additional information concerning the arrest has been released.

"Making a threat against a school is a second-degree felony in Florida," Iannitti added. "Those responsible may face criminal charges and school discipline, including expulsion, as outlined in the student code of conduct."

