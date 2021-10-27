Advertisement

Arrest made in connection with threat made against Jupiter High School

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An arrest has been made in connection with an unsubstantiated threat made against Jupiter High School, according to the school district.

Palm Beach County School District police and Jupiter police investigated the threat posted on social media Tuesday.

School Principal Colleen Iannitti sent out a message to parents earlier Tuesday stating that while there was still no evidence that the threat was sustainable, Jupiter High School would have an increased police presence Wednesday as a way to ease concerns and maintain security.

Iannitti asked parents to share the information with students and advise them not to spread rumors but share concerns about any suspicious activity with a trusted adult or one of the district's tip reporting apps.

"These threats are no joke and they are taken seriously," said the school district following the arrest.

The arrest was made not long after the principal's message was sent out to parents.

"This latest post seems to align with a recent, disturbing, trend of social media posts threatening schools throughout the nation, state, and our community," the principal said.

No additional information concerning the arrest has been released.

"Making a threat against a school is a second-degree felony in Florida. Those responsible may face criminal charges and school discipline, including expulsion, as outlined in the student code of conduct," she added.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword
Ernesto Lopez Morales
Sheriff: Man arrested after hit-and-run DUI crash that killed 5-year-old girl
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

Fort Pierce pizza shop has helped over 130 families with monthly fundraisers
Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 one step closer to reality
'Cultural diversity' changing how people in Riviera Beach 'live, work and play'
Special session draws near without clear start date