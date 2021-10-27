College enrollment down because of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

College enrollment is down, in part, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds.

The report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said fall 2021 undergraduate enrollment across the country is down 3.2% from the same time last year, and 6.5% from two years ago.

However, graduate enrollment in the fall is up 2.1% from last year, and 5.3% over two years.

"Fall enrollment numbers show no signs of recovery from last year's declines," the report stated. "We see undergraduate enrollment continuing to decline."

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said roughly 50% of colleges and universities and 8.4 million students across the country responded to the survey.

