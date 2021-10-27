Advertisement

Crist to call for resignation of Florida's surgeon general

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a candidate for governor, will hold a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon to call for the resignation Florida's surgeon general.

Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has faced severe criticism the last few days after State Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said he would not leave her office after he refused to wear a mask.

Crist said he will be joined by a group of local doctors who are concerned about Ladapo's leadership amid the pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Dr. Joseph Ladapo as Florida's surgeon general.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ladapo in September to succeed Dr. Scott Rivkees as the state's top doctor.

Since his appointment, Ladapo has voiced a stance of "rejecting fear" as a way of making policies.

Ladapo wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal last year that said masks are a distraction from the pandemic reality.

Crist's new conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

