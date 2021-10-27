Fort Pierce pizza shop has helped over 130 families with monthly fundraisers

A Treasure Coast pizza shop is helping families through their struggles one slice at a time.

On Wednesday, Big Apple Pizza located on S. 35th St. will host its 139th block party benefit for a woman battling breast cancer.

"A hundred percent of what we raise that night goes to the family that we're helping, and that's 100%. You come in and spend $10... $10 goes to that family, not 100% of the profit," said Scott Van Duzer, Owner of Big Apple Pizza / Van Duzer Foundation.

Van Duzer said each month, he selects a local family nominated through his foundation's website.

"We started in 2008 and we just utilize our pizza shop to help one family a month," said Van Duzer. "You know, breast cancer, your house burned down, we've helped 138 families and this month will be the 139th."

"Early detection is definitely key," said Yimell Bello, who is battling breast cancer.

Bello said in April of this year, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

It's a battle she never saw coming in her 30s.

"It's not an easy diagnosis to deal with, at first and as the stages progress throughout your journey, it really gets hard for me," said Bello. "The hardest part was losing my hair."

Van Duzer said the pandemic forced him to put the fundraising efforts on hold for a while.

"Trying to do something good, you don't want something bad to come out of it," said Van Duzer. "I feel really bad because of COVID, we are so anxious to get back to what we do. All we ask is that you come back and help the next family in need."

Wednesday's benefit will be held from 4 to10 p.m.

Van Duzer said there will be a DJ, silent auction, raffles and lots of pizza.

