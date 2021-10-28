Advertisement

Coast Guard saves boater in stormy waters near Tampa

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued a man from a 19-foot vessel taking on...
A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued a man from a 19-foot vessel taking on water near MacDill Air Force Base, Thursday.(USCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Coast Guard members based in St. Petersburg saved a man from a 19-foot vessel taking on water during Thursday’s storms.

The crew rescued a man from the vessel near MacDill Air Force Base, Thursday after a 911 call was received.

The 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew transferred the man to Williams Park Marina in Tampa without medical concerns.

The owner is coordinating with commercial salvage for the vessel.

“With adverse weather in the area, we advise boaters to check their vessels and safety gear before getting underway,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Haley, operations specialist at Sector St. Petersburg. “Boaters should know the limitations of their vessels and stay off the water if possible.”

