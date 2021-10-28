Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. sells ‘Alec Baldwin kills people’ shirt

By Peter Burke
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Donald Trump Jr. is selling shirts lampooning actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set last week.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump has shirts that say, "Guns don't kill people Alec Baldwin kills people" for sale on his website.

Trump Jr. is selling the shirts for $27.99. They come in four different colors and three different styles.

Baldwin fatally wounded Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza when he pulled the trigger of a gun while rehearsing on the New Mexico set of "Rust."

The 63-year-actor, who routinely portrayed the former president on "Saturday Night Live," has been an outspoken critic of Trump and opponent of the National Rifle Association.

Baldwin said Friday that his "heart is broken" for Hutchins' family.

Production of the movie has been suspended while the investigation into the shooting continues.

