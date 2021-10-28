Tagovailoa: 'I don't not feel wanted' by Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback, but it's not Deshaun Watson.

Although the disgruntled Houston Texans star has been the focus of reports linking him to Miami for months, instead the team signed former Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegata to the practice squad Wednesday.

Otherwise, it's status quo for the slumping Dolphins (1-6), who have lost six straight since their season-opening win at New England.

Head coach Brian Flores also reiterated his commitment to starter Tua Tagovailoa.

"Tua is our quarterback," Flores told reporters. "I've said that multiple times and I've said that to him and that's about as -- I try to be honest and transparent with our players, and that's what I've been."

The Dolphins have been rumored to be working on a deal to bring Watson to Miami ahead of the NFL's trade deadline, although he was receiving interest from other teams, namely Carolina. However, the NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Panthers were no longer interested in pursuing Watson.

Watson hasn't played this season after demanding a trade, but he's currently facing 22 civil allegations of sexual misconduct.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson runs against the Miami Dolphins during the first half, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston.

When asked if Tagovailoa felt wanted by the Dolphins, he answered, "I don't not feel wanted."

Tagovailoa was then asked if he would feel better if the Dolphins publicly shot down the Watson talk.

"Honestly, I don't base my emotions off of who says anything about me or who is saying what," he said. "All I can do is my job and do it to the best of my capabilities. Everything else, I mean, it's out of my control. But I have the utmost confidence and trust that I am the quarterback of this team, just off of conversations that I've had with Flo and whatnot. That obviously stays between us. But yeah, I feel very confident that I'm the person."

Time will soon tell. The trade deadline is next Tuesday.

Scripps Only Content 2021