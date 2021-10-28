Tornado watch for Indian River and Okeechobee counties until 7 p.m.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Indian River and Okeechobee counties until 7 p.m. Thursday.

A potent cold front is approaching our area. Ahead of it is very moist and unstable air that will set the stage for some strong thunderstorms expected mainly this evening and overnight. Some storms could be severe.

The main area for severe weather will be to our north and west, but we can't rule out a few severe cells or a strong squall line moving through Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

A few strong cells will be possible late afternoon, becoming more abundant this evening and lingering into the overnight hours. The main impacts will be damaging winds, hail, quick flooding, and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Friday morning, a lingering shower, then clearing and very windy. High temperatures will still be warm in the mid-80s but less humid.

Cooler air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures dropping to near-80 for highs and near-60 for lows both mornings.

A secondary front will push south Saturday which may increase clouds, especially Saturday morning.

A slow warm-up is expected next week, staying on the dry side.

