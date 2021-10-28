Advertisement

Cooler air arriving this weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Friday morning, a lingering shower, then clearing and very windy. High temperatures will still be warm in the mid-80s but less humid.

Cooler air will arrive for the weekend with temperatures dropping to near-80 for highs and near-60 for lows both mornings.

A secondary front will push south Saturday which may increase clouds, especially Saturday morning.

A slow warm-up is expected next week, staying on the dry side.

