Advertisement

Boca Raton Golf and Racquet Club golf course open for play Nov. 1

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club golf course will be open for play starting Nov. 1.

According to the city, all other amenities will remain closed due to an upgrade to the facility.

RELATED: Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course closes

The renovations will include meeting and banquet space, a restaurant, an 18-hole public golf course, and a racquet center with tennis and pickleball courts -- all available to the residents of Boca Raton and the homeowners of the Boca Golf and Tennis Community.

Daily rates and frequent player program information can be found here.

To book a tee time, call 561-367-7000 starting Saturday, Oct. 30.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
Donald Trump Jr. sells ‘Alec Baldwin kills people’ shirt
Pool ‘contractor’ accused of defrauding customers of $1M
Crist calls for resignation of Florida's surgeon general
Martin County schools want kiosks with tourniquets, quick clot

Latest News

First-time coronavirus positivity rate drops to 3.0%, same as in Palm Beach County
Bloodstained knife on display in sleepover stabbing murder trial
Glades leaders remember victims of COVID-19 pandemic
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5,