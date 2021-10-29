Boca Raton Golf and Racquet Club golf course open for play Nov. 1

The Boca Raton Golf & Racquet Club golf course will be open for play starting Nov. 1.

According to the city, all other amenities will remain closed due to an upgrade to the facility.

The renovations will include meeting and banquet space, a restaurant, an 18-hole public golf course, and a racquet center with tennis and pickleball courts -- all available to the residents of Boca Raton and the homeowners of the Boca Golf and Tennis Community.

Daily rates and frequent player program information can be found here.

To book a tee time, call 561-367-7000 starting Saturday, Oct. 30.

