Couple gives thanks to St. Mary’s Medical Center for saving life

Robert Shapiro recently suffered a stroke, and the fast response from staff saved him
By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Today is World Stroke Day and a South Florida couple is giving thanks to hospital staff for saving the life of their loved one.

Robert and Kelly Shapiro of West Palm Beach went to St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday to show their gratitude.

Robert Shapiro recently suffered a stroke, and the fast response from staff in the emergency department and St. Mary’s Comprehensive Stroke Center saved his life.

He is now doing well and currently in physical therapy and regaining strength.

“I still have a way to go,” Robert Shapiro said. “I can’t move my hand. My left hand. I go to therapy three times a week. So, hopefully I get everything back.”

Medical experts encourage using the acronym F.A.S.T. to recognize stroke symptoms.

For more information about stroke risks, warning signs and prevention, visit the American Stroke Association.

