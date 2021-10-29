Couple gives thanks to St. Mary’s Medical Center for saving life

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Today is World Stroke Day and a South Florida couple is giving thanks to hospital staff for saving the life of their loved one.

Robert and Kelly Shapiro of West Palm Beach went to St. Mary’s Medical Center on Thursday to show their gratitude.

Robert Shapiro recently suffered a stroke, and the fast response from staff in the emergency department and St. Mary’s Comprehensive Stroke Center saved his life.

He is now doing well and currently in physical therapy and regaining strength.

“I still have a way to go,” Robert Shapiro said. “I can’t move my hand. My left hand. I go to therapy three times a week. So, hopefully I get everything back.”

Medical experts encourage using the acronym F.A.S.T. to recognize stroke symptoms.

About 1 in 4 adults over age 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime. Knowing the stroke warning signs and acting FAST can mean the difference between life or death, and recovery or disability. #WorldStrokeDay pic.twitter.com/VPQLN3xp8T — American Heart Association (@American_Heart) October 29, 2021

For more information about stroke risks, warning signs and prevention, visit the American Stroke Association.

Copyright 2021 WFLX. All rights reserved.