Advertisement

Glades leaders remember victims of COVID-19 pandemic

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Remembering and memorializing those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, a moving dedication took place in the Glades.

"We've been losing a lot of folks in this community," said Mayor Steve Wilson.

Western Palm Beach County has been hit especially hard during the pandemic.

"There was a lot of hesitation in the community about COVID and about vaccines and trying to get past that was a challenge," said Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.

Community leaders said the latest numbers show more than 140 people died from the virus in the Glades, and nearly 6,000 residents tested positive.

Both hospitals and funeral homes were overwhelmed. But as numbers improve, this small community is now memorializing the lives lost.

During an annual VIP luncheon on Friday, the mayors of Belle Glade, South Bay, and Pahokee lit candles, prayed, and released white doves into the air.

"Small communities like Belle Glade, South Bay, and Pahokee, people that we've known for years having to say goodbye to them it's sad," Wilson said.

But now, vaccine hesitancy has improved, vaccination rates have climbed, and hospitalizations and deaths have dropped.

"Everybody really working together has been the biggest positive seeing everybody work to lift this community out of this current health care pandemic," McKinlay said.

WPTV is learning that county staff is holding meetings, working to maintain testing and vaccination sites, and keeping those resources accessible and available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
Donald Trump Jr. sells ‘Alec Baldwin kills people’ shirt
Pool ‘contractor’ accused of defrauding customers of $1M
Crist calls for resignation of Florida's surgeon general
Martin County schools want kiosks with tourniquets, quick clot

Latest News

Bloodstained knife on display in sleepover stabbing murder trial
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5,
Today is World Stroke Day and a South Florida couple is giving thanks to hospital staff for...
Couple gives thanks to St. Mary’s Medical Center for saving life
Palm Beach Children’s Hospital holds Halloween party for patients