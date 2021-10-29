Advertisement

Palm Beach Children’s Hospital holds Halloween party for patients

By WPTV - Staff
Oct. 29, 2021
With Halloween a few days away, some deserving patients at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital got an out-of-this-world surprise on Friday.

From the Jetsons to Star Wars, those were some of costumes for this year's Halloween party.

Each child here is a patient or attend their therapy center.

"I am a princess," said Sofia.

Her mom, Jennifer Henderson, said her daughter has club feet and is going through treatment.

"A day like today really helps her take her mind off of her pain. So for a parent that’s really amazing and I really appreciate it," Henderson said.

Music and dance filled the outside entrance of the hospital, as well as games for children, while a trick-or-treat parade took place inside.

"There are some kids that have never had a Halloween from wherever they are from. They come from all over the world. They are the ones that have missed out in the past, so we try to make it as normal as possible while they are here in the hospital," said Lisa Rocheleau, the assistant chief nursing officer at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital.

A chance to make the hospital experience a little less stressful for kids and their families.

"If you have to be here, it's like the best possible scenario. My kids are having so much fun. It makes it a positive experience," said parent Lindsie Arnold.

"We've been here every single fall since she was born. So she misses out on present time with friends dressing up. It's so fun for her," said mother Schaleah Scoresby.

This fun out-of-this-world experience was good medicine for everyone.

