Treasure Coast Food Bank looking for volunteers and donations for holiday season

The Treasure Coast Food Bank is getting ready to serve up some help for the holidays with its annual Pack The House event which kicks off on Friday.

Now in its seventh year, the goal is to make sure families in need can enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal.

This year the food bank is stepping up its response to fight hunger. Volunteers intend to pack 17,000 boxes of food.

Treasure Coast Foodbank CEO, Judy Cruz says thousands of families are still behind and struggling to put food on the table even though people are back at work and assistance is available.

"It kind of reminds us back in 2008 2009 with the Great Recession and what happened at during those times that people were working but they just weren't at that point where they could make it make ends meet make it over the hump that they needed to put food on their table, keep a roof over their heads and take care of their families."

Each week the food bank serves about 250,000 families. Two years ago, before the pandemic they were averaging about 100,000.

Cruz says the goal is to make sure everyone has an opportunity to have a good meal on Thanksgivng despite the challenges they are facing.

"One of the things that we really like to focus on at the food bank is the holiday time. And that spirit of sitting around a holiday table with your family and friends and being able to break bread together and having those memories especially for children. And you know the conversations that happen around that dining room table or kitchen table during the holidays really last a lifetime," said Cruz.

If you'd like to help out this holiday season the food bank has several options to get involved.

Volunteers are welcomed to come out Friday and Saturday to the food banks packing facility. Its located at 813 South Kings Highway, just south of Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The food bank is also accepting donations to buy turkeys. To donate, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021