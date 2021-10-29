Witches Ride returns to Delray Beach

This weekend, hundreds of witches will fly the streets of Delray Beach in the annual Witches Ride. The charity bike ride was one of the many events canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year will be the 10th annual Witches Ride in Delray Beach.

Saturday morning will be a flock of 300 witches flying a three-mile stretch through downtown Delray.

"I was one of the original 11 riders 10 years ago," said Alpha Witch Andie Devoe.

Devoe said the ride couldn’t happen last year, so there is even added excitement this year.

"We are so excited, there is so much pent up energy," Devoe said.

For 10 years, the witches have given back to the Delray Achievement Center for Children and Families. Devoe said they were even able to create donations without a ride last year.

"It is our ride forward and that is what we are saying," Devoe said.

Jessica Hall is with the ACCF and said the witches ride helps their children in their programs.

"The impact from the Witches Ride in the last 10 years has made over an $80,000 impact in funding," Hall said.

That money supports food programs and helps renovate playgrounds.

Devoe said so far this year they have raised $20,000.

"The most we have ever raised," Devoe said.

Devoe added the spots are full to ride but people are welcome to watch and join in on the judging activities after.

Be mindful in downtown Delray there will be several road closures Saturday morning.

Scripps Only Content 2021