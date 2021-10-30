18-year-old man shot in Fort Pierce
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Fort Pierce, according to police.
Authorities said the shooting occurred just before 12:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. 29th St.
Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, was treated for injuries described as not life-threatening.
No other details about the shooting were released.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Joselito Simon at 772 467-6880.
Tips can also be submitted by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.
