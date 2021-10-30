Fantasy Fest returns to Key West after cancelation last year

Key West's annual Fantasy Fest is well underway but not without some COVID-19 safety protocols.

Organizers decided to carry on with the 10-day event this year after canceling it last year due to the pandemic.

Anyone attending the festival must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending the festival.

They are also asking that everyone be prepared to wear a mask in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Festivalgoers are advised to stay at home if they are sick, have been in close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or if they are awaiting test results.

Organizers also eliminated some of the large-scale events such as the parade, the street fair and the zombie bike ride.

However, the famous event, known to attract nearly 75,000 people, is still delivered big crowds.

The last day of the festival is Sunday.

