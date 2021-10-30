Advertisement

Hurricanes defeat No. 17 Pitt 38-34

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes beat No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34.

Van Dyke outdueled Pitt star Kenny Pickett.

Pickett threw for a school-record 519 yards and four touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. His second pick ended a potential go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

Miami improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC with the win. Pitt dropped to 6-2 and 3-1.

This is the second straight week that Miami knocked off a ranked opponent after defeating No. 18 North Carolina State 31-30 last Saturday.

