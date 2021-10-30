Advertisement

Mister Rogers sculpture unveiled at Florida college

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A little rain didn't stop it from being a beautiful day at Rollins College in Florida this week as a bronze sculpture to beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers was unveiled.

School officials held up umbrellas during Thursday’s ceremony as they pulled back a drape on the work entitled "A Beautiful Day for a Neighbor."

In this photo provided by Rollins College, school officials unveil a sculpture honoring alumnus and beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, on campus in Winter Park, Fla.

Years before the world came to know him as Mister Rogers, Rollins College says Fred McFeely Rogers graduated from the central Florida school in 1951.

Now he's best known for writing and appearing in 912 episodes of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The sculpture shows Rogers in his iconic sweater and tennis shoes, surrounded by children.

