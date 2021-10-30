Advertisement

Mom's adults-only site gets her banned from kids' school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A mother of two in central Florida has been banned from her children's elementary school.

She was told she's no longer welcome to volunteer there after another parent paid their way onto her page on an adults-only website featuring explicit photos and video.

Victoria Triece holds a news conference with her attorney on Oct. 28, 2021, to announce the...
Victoria Triece, 30, makes her living posting images of herself on the subscription site. Now school officials say she can't have contact with children at Sand Lake Elementary.

Her lawyers said they're preparing to sue the Orange County school district for $1 million for embarrassing her while barring her from the school where she's volunteered for five years.

