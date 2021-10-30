Advertisement

Panthers improve to 8-0-0 as Brunette wins coaching debut

Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette, right, and assistant coach Derek...
Florida Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette, right, and assistant coach Derek MacKenzie, left watch against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aleksander Barkov scored in overtime and the Florida Panthers — playing a day after coach Joel Quenneville resigned amid a sex scandal — beat Detroit 3-2 on Friday to run their season-opening winning streak to eight.

Quenneville, the second-winningest coach in NHL history, resigned Thursday, two days after being among those implicated for not responding swiftly to allegations by former Chicago player Kyle Beach of being sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Andrew Brunette, an assistant under Quenneville, directed the Panthers as interim coach.

The Panthers moved within two of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Donald Trump Jr. sells ‘Alec Baldwin kills people’ shirt
Roosevelt Bridge reopens in Stuart after no structural concerns found, officials say
Florida ports limited in helping backed-up supply chains
2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
Pool ‘contractor’ accused of defrauding customers of $1M

Latest News

Season-ending ejection for one West Boca Raton football player
Roosevelt Bridge reopens in Stuart after no structural concerns found, officials say
West 'Shade' Beach? City seeks more shade trees over palms
Boca Raton Golf and Racquet Club golf course open for play Monday