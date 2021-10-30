Roosevelt Bridge closed in Stuart after report of possible cracking
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart is closed in both directions after officials said there has been a report of a possible cracking in the bridge.
Old Dixie Highway is also closed in both directions, officials said.
Stuart police said in a tweet FDOT will respond and examine the bridge to determine if it can be opened.
Motorists are advised to use I-95 as an alternative route.
