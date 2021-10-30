Roosevelt Bridge reopens in Stuart after no structural concerns found, officials say

UPDATE: Roosevelt Bridge has reopened in Stuart after Florida Department of Transportation officials determined there were no structural concerns with the bridge.

Both the bridge and Old Dixie Highway lanes are now open in all directions.

UPDATE ON ROOSEVELT BRIDGE



FDOT has inspected the bridge and determined it is structurally sound and safe to open.



The Roosevelt Bridge is now open in all directions.



Old Dixie Hwy is also open in all directions. — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) October 30, 2021

EARLIER STORY:

The Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart is closed in both directions after officials said there has been a report of a possible cracking in the bridge.

Old Dixie Highway is also closed in both directions, officials said.

Stuart police said in a tweet a Florida Department of Transportation inspector is headed to the scene.

Officials said someone who was walking by the bridge called police at around 7 p.m. to report what appeared to be a crack in the northbound lanes and a chunk of concrete missing from the southbound lanes.

This is not the first time the bridge is shut down after cracking and falling concrete was reported.

In June 2020, a large crack was seen along the south end of the bridge.

The bridge was shut down for 5 months and reopened ahead of schedule in November after crews worked to repair several cracks and corrosion issues that were found during a routine inspection.

The Old Roosevelt Bridge, which was scheduled to be closed Monday through Wednesday for repairs, remains open, a spokesman for Martin County Fire Rescue told WPTV.

FDOT, Public Works Department, Stuart Police and the Martin County Sheriff's Office are at the scene to evaluate the situation and make any further determinations.

Motorists are advised to use I-95 as an alternative route.

There has been a report of possible cracking in the Roosevelt Bridge.



Out of extreme caution, we have closed both north and south spans and Old Dixie Hwy in both directions.



We are waiting for FDOT to respond and examine the bridge and determine if it can be opened. pic.twitter.com/wQjPUnEQuW — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) October 30, 2021

