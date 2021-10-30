Season-ending ejection for one West Boca Raton football player

A scuffle breaks out between West Boca Raton and Coral Springs Monday during a football game. Several players are ejected.

"They played dirty a little bit," Chris Kelly said.

Monday's game between the West Boca Raton Bulls and Coral Springs was chippy from the start. Kelly who plays for West Boca said by the fourth quarter his team had had enough.

"One of the kids went to go tackle a kid around the neck so one of my friends, Logan, pushed the kid," he said.

Logan was ejected from the game but so was Chris. The video shows Chris wasn't even in the area where the scuffle took place. His ejection is having a rippling effect on his athletics.

Football game.PNG

"I'm out the rest of the season here and then the two games of the basketball season," he said.

WPTV reached out to the Florida High School Athletic Association about the ejections but they've yet to get back to us.

"The referees to me didn't handle the game as fairly as it needed to be handled," West Boca Athletic Director, Coach Andrae Rowe said.

He understands the ejection of one of his players for pushing but the ejection of Chris he said makes no sense.

"It's unfortunate for him but we are going through the appeals. But usually, with the appeal, it takes so long," he said.

Ted Kelly said it's not cool that his son will miss the homecoming game and miss playing time.

"You never know when there's a scout out there and he plays every position on the team," he said.

Because of his suspension, Chris can only hang with his teammates before games in the locker room. Once they hit the field, he has to sit in the stands and watch.

Scripps Only Content 2021