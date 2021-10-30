Advertisement

Small businesses participate in 'Halloween Crawl'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Some trick-or-treaters got a head start before Halloween and helped local businesses at the same time.

The Halloween Crawl was held Saturday in Wellington.

Businesses and other nearby towns opened their doors to trick-or-treaters.

This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highly recommends trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties.

Organizers of the Halloween Crawl said this is a creative way to keep kids safe from COVID-19.

This is the second year the event has taken place.

Some of the businesses offered grab-and-go individual treat bags.

This allows for distancing, eliminates bunching at the door and reduces the amount of time spent at the candy table.

"It’s been great to see all the kids coming in their costumes. It's been awesome to see everybody and finally put a smile on everybody's face," Kelly Perez of Smallcakes of Royal Palm Beach. "We did something different instead of candy. We did cupcakes. Everybody's loved it so far."

The event will be held until 8 p.m. Saturday.

