'Walk to End Alzheimer's' held in Jensen Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WPTV anchors Ashleigh Walters and Jon Shainman emceed the Alzheimer's Association "Walk to End Alzheimer's" in Martin County on Saturday morning.

The walk was held at Indian Riverside Park in Jensen Beach.

The event raised nearly $100,000 to fight the disease.

The CDC estimates there are about 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, which includes 580,000 people in Florida.

Beyond the millions living with Alzheimer's, there are an estimated 11 million people who serve as unpaid caregivers.

