Woman found fatally shot inside vehicle outside bar

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple shootings overnight include the death of a woman.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to a shooting at Fosters Shak, located at the corner of Belvedere Road and Congress Avenue, at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman in a vehicle dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim's name has not been released.

No other details about the deadly shooting have been released.

Second Shooting

Earlier in the night, deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Northwest 15th Ave. in Belle Glade. Barbera said deputies arrived at about 10 p.m. Friday and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Third Shooting

Deputies responded to shots fired in the 1400 block of Wingfield St. in Lake Worth Beach just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting but no victims, according to Barbera.

A short time later, deputies were advised that a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. The victim was treated for injuries described as not life-threatening.

Barbera said detectives are in the preliminary stages of all these investigations. The sheriff's office has not named any suspects or motives in any of the shootings.

Anyone who may have witnessed any of the shootings is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

