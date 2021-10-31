1 person hospitalized after unprovoked shooting on I-95 in Martin County

One person is hospitalized following an unprovoked shooting along Interstate 95 in Martin County Sunday morning.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the victim, a 59-year-old man, was shot around 6 a.m. while driving northbound on a stretch of I-95 between Hobe Sound and Palm City.

Deputies said the man pulled over and called 911 with complaints of sudden pain, without realizing he had been shot.

Officials at the scene said the bullet came through the victim's vehicle door and hit him in the stomach area.

Not far from the scene, an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer who was headed northbound in the same area stopped his vehicle to assist a driver who crashed off the side of the road.

The officer got out of his car and saw the suspect, 35-year old Aaron Chase Fedukovich of Ocala, walking out of the wooded area holding a gun. Fedukovich appeared also to have been shot in the arm.

He was ordered to drop the gun and was taken into custody without incident while the officer waited for backup.

According to detectives, Fedukovich fired multiple shots at passing vehicles as he was driving northbound on I-95. One of the rounds hit the 59-year-old man, who was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center where he is expected to recover.

Detectives said Fedukovich's gunshot wound was self-inflicted, superficial and non-life-threatening. He was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released into custody.

Fedukovich has been charged with aggravated battery.

Detectives have also received a third report from an Indian River County resident who found bullet holes in his vehicle. The person was in the general area at the time of the incidents. Officials are working to determine if the incident is related.

