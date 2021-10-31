4 people safe after boat fire in Highland Beach

Four people who were on board a boat Sunday are safe after their boat caught fire and drifted into two other boats.

The incident occurred in the Intracoastal waterway off Mulberry Drive in Highland Beach.

The occupants got off the boat safely but did not secure the boat which then drifted out and came in contact with two other docked boats causing them to catch fire.

The incident is under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021