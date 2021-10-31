Bills pound Dolphins for series-record seventh straight win
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week off and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
After managing just 100 yards net offense through Buffalo's first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm in overseeing a pair of scoring drives which combined for 22 plays and covered 151 yards.
The Bills rebounded from a heart-breaking 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 by beating their division rival for a series-record seventh consecutive time.
The Dolphins dropped to 1-7 and have lost seven straight to match their longest skid since losing their first seven games of the 2019 season.
