Advertisement

Bills pound Dolphins for series-record seventh straight win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to push away Miami Dolphins middle linebacker...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to push away Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) while looking to pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Josh Allen shook off the rust from a bye week off and a shaky first half to throw touchdown passes on consecutive second-half drives in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

After managing just 100 yards net offense through Buffalo's first possession of the third quarter, Allen found his rhythm in overseeing a pair of scoring drives which combined for 22 plays and covered 151 yards.

The Bills rebounded from a heart-breaking 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Oct. 18 by beating their division rival for a series-record seventh consecutive time.

The Dolphins dropped to 1-7 and have lost seven straight to match their longest skid since losing their first seven games of the 2019 season.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Donald Trump Jr. sells ‘Alec Baldwin kills people’ shirt
Roosevelt Bridge reopens after no structural concerns found
Mom's adults-only site gets her banned from kids' school
2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
Florida ports limited in helping backed-up supply chains

Latest News

1 person hospitalized after unprovoked shooting on I-95 in Martin County
Boynton Beach man arrested after attempting to kill his mother
Owls hold off late UTEP charge in 28-25 win
Clemson rallies past Florida State 30-20