Boynton Beach man arrested after attempting to kill his mother

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A Boynton Beach man is behind bars after police say he attempted to kill his mother Saturday night.

Chris Demesmim, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Police said Demesmin attacked his mother with a knife in her Boynton Beach apartment.

Officials said he also battered his siblings before feeling in a gray Saturn.

The Florida Highway Patrol took Demesmin into custody at around 9 a.m. Sunday after he was involved in a car incident on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

