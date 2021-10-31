Advertisement

Clemson rallies past Florida State 30-20

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning 21-yard score with 2:53 left, as Clemson rallied past Florida State 30-20 for its 32nd straight victory at Death Valley.

Shipley finished with 124 yards.

His final score put the Tigers back on top after Florida State took the lead with Jermaine Johnson's 6-yard fumble recovery touchdown for a 20-17 lead in front a stunned crowd.

But the Tigers offense regrouped after an awful second half to find the end zone and beat Florida State for a sixth consecutive time.

