Advertisement

Man with knife stabs at least 10 on Tokyo train, starts fire

The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and is being...
The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and is being investigated, NHK said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before setting a fire, police said.

NHK public television said at least 10 passengers were injured, including one seriously.

The attacker, only identified as a man in his 20s, was arrested on the spot and is being investigated, NHK said.

Tokyo police officials said the attack happened inside the Keio train near the Kokuryo station.

The attacker’s motive was not immediately known.

Television footage showed a number of firefighters, police officials and paramedics rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through train windows.

The attack was the second involving a knife on a Tokyo train in two months.

In August, the day before the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony, a 36-year-old man stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo in a random burst of violence. The suspect later told police that he wanted to attack women who looked happy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Trump Jr. sells ‘Alec Baldwin kills people’ shirt
Roosevelt Bridge reopens after no structural concerns found
Florida ports limited in helping backed-up supply chains
2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
Mom's adults-only site gets her banned from kids' school

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing
The Amber Alert issued for Brianna Rodriguez has been canceled.
Amber Alert for missing Washington girl canceled
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
‘Last, best hope’: UN climate summit opens in Glasgow
Jay-Z speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters welcomed into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame