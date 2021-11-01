Advertisement

2021 Palm Beach County Heart Walk registration information

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The American Heart Association and WPTV are proud to support this year's Palm Beach County Heart Walk.

After last year's event was virtual because of the pandemic, the Heart Walk is back and ready to reinvigorate your heart-healthy lifestyle.

This year's Heart Walk takes place Saturday, Nov. 13 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

There are two official Heart Walk locations -- at Carlin Park in Jupiter and Howard Park in West Palm Beach -- but you can join wherever you are.

Register today to help save and improve lives.

