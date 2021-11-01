5 Things To Know on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

Here are your 5 Things To Know for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021:

1) COVID-19 death toll hits 5 million worldwide

The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

The U.S. alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

2) Dry, sunny start to your work week

Temperatures on Monday are starting out in the mid to upper 60s in Palm Beach County and upper 50s to low 60s along the Treasure Coast. Monday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and a slim chance for a passing shower.

3) Man hospitalized after unprovoked shooting on I-95 in Martin County

One person was hospitalized Sunday morning after an unprovoked shooting along Interstate 95 in Martin County.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the victim, a 59-year-old man, was shot at about 6 a.m. while driving northbound on a stretch of I-95 between Hobe Sound and Palm City.

The suspect, Aaron Fedukovich, 35, was taken into custody after crashing off the side of the highway.

4) Port St. Lucie aiming to lower speed limit on all neighborhood roads

Police in Port St. Lucie are starting to get the word out that drivers will need to be extra aware of their speed as they motor through city neighborhoods.

An effort is underway to reduce the speed limit on all residential roads to 25 miles per hour.

5) Boys and Girls Clubs hope supply shortages won't affect holiday toy drive

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is hoping to get some early help with its holiday toy drive, which launches on Monday.

Each year after Halloween, the non-profit does a soft launch to the drive, ending on Dec. 11. This year, however, officials are hoping participants will donate as early as possible.

GL Homes is sponsoring the toy drive for the second year in a row.

Participants wishing to donate to the virtual toy drive are asked to do so within the first two weeks. You can learn more by clicking here.

