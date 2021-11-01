Advertisement

The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to host World Series watch party

Ballpark of the palm beaches
Ballpark of the palm beaches(WPTV)
By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A South Florida baseball park is hosting a watch party for Game 6 of the World Series, after the Houston Astros defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-5 in Game 5 on Sunday.

The World Series Game 6 watch party will be held on Tuesday at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 8:07 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Fans must join the guest list in order to attend the free event.

During Game 6, the Houston Astros will work to keep their dreams of a World Series championship alive with the hopes of bringing back a third World Series title to The Ballpark for the Palm Beaches.

“We have 2017 with the Astros, 2019 with the Nationals, and hopefully we can add another one in 2021 with the Astros,” said Ballpark Operations Director Chris Easom.

Watch party attendees may choose to sit in the seating bowl or bring blankets to sit on the field. Parking is free and concessions will be available for food and beverage purchases.

