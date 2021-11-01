The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches to host World Series watch party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A South Florida baseball park is hosting a watch party for Game 6 of the World Series, after the Houston Astros defeated the Atlanta Braves 9-5 in Game 5 on Sunday.

The World Series Game 6 watch party will be held on Tuesday at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches at 8:07 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Fans must join the guest list in order to attend the free event.

🚨🚨 WE ARE HOSTING A WATCH PARTY 🚨🚨

Come cheer on the @astros as they work to bring a 3rd World Series title to The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches! The watch party will be for the if necessary Game 6.

To join the guest list:https://t.co/PG5yE9KabG pic.twitter.com/HJrCjuCQ3Y — The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (@Ballpark_PB) October 28, 2021

During Game 6, the Houston Astros will work to keep their dreams of a World Series championship alive with the hopes of bringing back a third World Series title to The Ballpark for the Palm Beaches.

“We have 2017 with the Astros, 2019 with the Nationals, and hopefully we can add another one in 2021 with the Astros,” said Ballpark Operations Director Chris Easom.

Watch party attendees may choose to sit in the seating bowl or bring blankets to sit on the field. Parking is free and concessions will be available for food and beverage purchases.

