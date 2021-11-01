Boynton Beach launches equity initiative

The city of Boynton Beach is joining the list of municipalities across South Florida that are examining social and racial equity issues.

In collaboration with the Florida International University Metropolitan Center, the city has launched the Boynton Beach Racial & Social Equity Initiative, which will develop findings and recommend action/policy items in five interconnected equity pillars:

• Economic development

• Health

• Education

• Housing

• Criminal Justice & Safety

City leaders are calling on the community to weigh by hosting a Racial & Social Equity Community Assessment Public Input Meeting on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 100 E. Ocean Ave. and virtually here.

“We encourage every resident to participate in the discussion, as we envision a diverse, inclusive, and equitable Boynton Beach,” said David Scott, the director of economic development and strategy for the city of Boynton Beach.

For more information, call 561-742-6023 or email scottd@bbfl.us.

