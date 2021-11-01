Advertisement

Boynton Beach launches equity initiative

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The city of Boynton Beach is joining the list of municipalities across South Florida that are examining social and racial equity issues.

In collaboration with the Florida International University Metropolitan Center, the city has launched the Boynton Beach Racial & Social Equity Initiative, which will develop findings and recommend action/policy items in five interconnected equity pillars:

• Economic development
• Health
• Education
• Housing
• Criminal Justice & Safety

City leaders are calling on the community to weigh by hosting a Racial & Social Equity Community Assessment Public Input Meeting on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 100 E. Ocean Ave. and virtually here.

“We encourage every resident to participate in the discussion, as we envision a diverse, inclusive, and equitable Boynton Beach,” said David Scott, the director of economic development and strategy for the city of Boynton Beach.

For more information, call 561-742-6023 or email scottd@bbfl.us.

You're invited -- to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, November 3 at 6 PM to provide input for the Boynton Beach...

Posted by City of Boynton Beach, Government on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Mom's adults-only site gets her banned from kids' school
2 toddlers drown in Belle Glade, sheriff's office says
Donald Trump Jr. sells ‘Alec Baldwin kills people’ shirt
Man hospitalized after unprovoked shooting on I-95 in Martin County
Florida ports limited in helping backed-up supply chains

Latest News

Boys and Girls Clubs hope supply shortages won't affect holiday toy drive
5 Things To Know on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
COVID-19 death toll hits 5 million worldwide
Boys and Girls Clubs hope supply shortages won't affect holiday toy drive