Boys and Girls Clubs hope supply shortages won’t affect holiday toy drive

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is hoping to get some early help with its holiday toy drive, which launches on Monday.

Each year after Halloween, the nonprofit does a soft launch to the drive, ending on Dec. 11.

This year, however, officials are hoping participants will donate as early as possible.

"Our concern is that with all those shipping delays, production delays, toy shortages that you've been hearing about is going to really impact our drive because usually we get most of our donations in the last weeks of our drive," said Eric Roby, the vice president of marketing for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

Each Christmas, the club provides toys for nearly 10,000 children across the county.

For some, the toys donated are the only ones they will receive.

"Our fear is by the time a lot of these toys will be unavailable or won't be able to be shipped in time for our kids to be able to have one of these gifts for Christmas," said Roby.

For months, the nation has been battling supply shortages causing delays across several different industries.

"Now more than every we have to come together as a community," said Sarah Alsofrom with GL Homes. "We've got to shop early. It's not just for our own families but it's for kids in need because those popular toys and gifts, they're going to sell out."

GL Homes is sponsoring the toy drive for the second year in a row.

Participants wishing to donate to the virtual toy drive are asked to do so within the first two weeks. You can learn more by clicking here.

Scripps Only Content 2021