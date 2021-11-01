Pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Pierce
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Fort Pierce police are seeking the public's help with any information about an apparent traffic accident that killed one man early Monday morning.
The incident occurred at 2 a.m. near the 4800 block of South US-1.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a white man lying deceased on the highway.
The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Stephen Ives.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Nicholas Anton at 772-646-3500, Nanton@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.
