Police seeking the community's help in identifying individuals who stole Chihuahua from Boca Raton pet store

Police are seeking the community's help in identifying the individuals who stole a puppy Chihuahua a Boca Raton pet store.

The incident occurred Sunday at the PuppyBuddy store located at 9858 Clint Moore Rd #110.

According to police, a security video from the puppy store shows what appears to be a middle-aged woman wearing a black top removing the puppy, a female chocolate and white Chihuahua,

from its play area and walking out of the store.

puppy.PNG

The woman was accompanied by another woman, a man and a child.

The store team is asking the Boca Raton community's assistance in having the puppy returned.

"We are not just any pet store," said the store's team. "We are committed to finding the best homes and families for our happy and healthy puppies. To have one of them stolen is heartbreaking. We need the public's help to have the puppy returned safely."

Police said no employees were injured and no other puppies were taken.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boca Raton Police Department non-emergency line at 561-368-6201.

Scripps Only Content 2021